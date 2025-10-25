Hyderabad: The long-standing buzz around tensions between the Mega family and the Allu family is once again trending on social media. Despite several reports that everything has been settled, fans are now revisiting the topic after Upasana Konidela’s traditional baby shower in Hyderabad.

The Celebration and the Missing Guests

Upasana, wife of actor Ram Charan, is expecting twins. Her baby shower was hosted grandly by Chiranjeevi and Surekha, attended by stars like Nayanthara, Venkatesh, and Nagarjuna, along with several members of the Mega family. However, the absence of Allu Aravind, Allu Arjun, Sneha Reddy, and Allu Sirish caught everyone’s attention. None of them attended the event, sparking heated discussions online.

Why was the Allu Family absent, was he not invited?

Rumors began spreading that the Allu family was not invited. Others argued they might have skipped it due to personal reasons, particularly because Allu Aravind’s mother, Kanakaratnamma, passed away recently. As per tradition, the family avoids attending celebrations during this period.

Still, fans are debating the reason behind the absence. Some believe the tension between the two families hasn’t fully ended, while others feel the media is exaggerating a simple family situation.

Industry insiders say this is not a major rift but a result of timing and personal circumstances. Fans now hope that Chiranjeevi, Allu Aravind, Ram Charan, or Allu Arjun will soon clarify things to put an end to the growing online speculations.