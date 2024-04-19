‘Was GHMC eating Biryani’: Hyderabad BJP candidate on deletion of bogus voters

Hyderabad: Two days after district electoral officer D Ronald Rose informed that 5.41 lakh votes have been deleted from the electoral rolls under GHMC’s limits, BJP candidate for Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment K Madhavi Latha expressed surprise and raised questions on the functioning of the GHMC.

“Was the GHMC sleeping when 5.5 lakh bogus votes were coming? Were they eating biryani? Now they are saying it has been removed. If it could have been removed so easily, why wasn’t it done till now? We will see if they have really removed it…We have the information of every vote. We will go to the office and check if it has been removed…” she told media on Friday, April 19.

She had claimed earlier that there were 6 lakh bogus votes in the Hyderabad Lok Sabha segment from where she is contesting in the upcoming general elections.

According to Ronald Rose, who is also the GHMC commissioner, 5,41,259 votes were removed from the electoral rolls after following the due procedure by collecting Form-7 and Form-8 and as per the instructions of the Election Commission of India, and the process of purification of the electoral rolls was initiated since January 2023, in the 15 assembly constituencies which are part of Hyderabad and Secunderabad.

Among the deleted votes, 47,141 were of the deceased, 4,39,801 were of those who shifted, and 54,259 were duplicate votes.

Jubilee Hills had the most number of duplicate votes, a staggering 60,953, including 3,101 deceased voters and 53,012 who had relocated. Chandrayangutta and Yakutpura were not far behind, with 59,289 and 48,296 duplicate votes respectively, indicated data from the district election office.