Was Jiah Khan Aamir Khan’s step-sister?

Jiah Khan died by suicide on June 3 in 2013

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 11:37 am IST
Was Jiah Khan Aamir Khan's step-sister?
Aamir Khan and Jiah Khan (Instagram)

Mumbai: Nafisa Rizvi Khan, better known as Jiah Khan, who captivated audiences with her work in films like ‘Nishabad’ (2007) and ‘Ghajini’ (2008), became the centre of attention for various reasons throughout her career, one of which was her connection as the ‘step-sister’ of Aamir Khan!

According to multiple reports, it was once claimed that Aamir’s dad Tahir Hussain was the ‘step-father’ of the late actress who committed suicide in the year 2013 by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom.

It was stated that Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabiya Amin, had been in a relationship with Tahir Hussain. However, these accusations were firmly refuted by Tahir himself. He clarified that while Rabiya was his close friend, their relationship was purely platonic and that Jiah Khan was not his daughter.

MS Education Academy

Even Jiah had denied all these rumours in an interview by saying ‘This is completely untrue and utter rubbish.’ She also clarified that she never knew her father, and all that she knew was he was an American.

In a recent update on Jiah Khan’s suicide case, Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was also the late actress’ boyfriend at the time of her death, has been acquitted of all charges pressed against him, bringing relief to Pancholi and his family.

Sooraj was arrested soon after Jiah’s death for abetment to suicide on the basis of a note by Jiah. He was granted bail after a few days. 

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Edited by Rasti Amena  |   Published: 3rd June 2023 11:37 am IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Bollywood updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button