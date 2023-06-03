Was Jiah Khan Aamir Khan’s step-sister?

Mumbai: Nafisa Rizvi Khan, better known as Jiah Khan, who captivated audiences with her work in films like ‘Nishabad’ (2007) and ‘Ghajini’ (2008), became the centre of attention for various reasons throughout her career, one of which was her connection as the ‘step-sister’ of Aamir Khan!

According to multiple reports, it was once claimed that Aamir’s dad Tahir Hussain was the ‘step-father’ of the late actress who committed suicide in the year 2013 by hanging herself from the ceiling fan of her bedroom.

It was stated that Jiah Khan’s mother, Rabiya Amin, had been in a relationship with Tahir Hussain. However, these accusations were firmly refuted by Tahir himself. He clarified that while Rabiya was his close friend, their relationship was purely platonic and that Jiah Khan was not his daughter.

Even Jiah had denied all these rumours in an interview by saying ‘This is completely untrue and utter rubbish.’ She also clarified that she never knew her father, and all that she knew was he was an American.

In a recent update on Jiah Khan’s suicide case, Bollywood actor Sooraj Pancholi, who was also the late actress’ boyfriend at the time of her death, has been acquitted of all charges pressed against him, bringing relief to Pancholi and his family.

Sooraj was arrested soon after Jiah’s death for abetment to suicide on the basis of a note by Jiah. He was granted bail after a few days.