‘Wasn’t prepared for this’, foreigner reacts to free Biryani in India

A New Zealand based musician was amazed at the hospitality in India after he was offered free biryani at a roadside in Mysore.

The musician, Lepani, posted an Instagram reel documenting the experience and titled it “I was told to prepare myself for India, but no one prepared me for this”. He described the incident and said, “As we were walking down a busy street in Mysore, I caught a whiff of the most beautiful smell. We looked across the road, and this man behind a giant cooking pot, with the warmest smile was waving at us like crazy while pouring spoonful of biryani into plates for people”

He was initially hesitant and then went to greet the vendor and took the Biryani along with chicken curry which was served in a disposable plate. When Lepani asked for the cost, the vendor replied, “don’t worry just eat.”

Also Read Watch: Indian expat set to fulfil dream of owning home after Rs 12 cr win in UAE Lottery

“I stood on the street side alongside some locals eating some of the best (and filling) biryani I’ve ever had in my life,” the musician said.

Social media reacts

Most social media users liked how the musician reacted to the free Biryani and said that Indian people are accommodating and generous. One user said, “Love to see how happy you are! it’s a special place indeed”; a second user said, “Some of the most accomodating people in the world! Love to see it bro”

“You look soo confused and shy”, commented a third. “India makes everybody feel like home. This country is a GEM.” said a fourth.