Watch: 11,600 UAE flags create portraits of founding fathers

Dubai: Around 11,600 United Arab Emirates (UAE) flags were arranged to create aerial portraits of the country’s founding fathers, Sheikh Zayed bin Sultan Al Nahyan and Sheikh Rashid bin Saeed Al Maktoum on the occasion of Flag Day on Sunday, November 3.

This was organised under the umbrella of the #ZayedAndRashid campaign on the launch of the 11th edition of the Flag Garden at Jumeirah Beach, Umm Suqeim 2 on Sunday.

The garden, the largest ever organised by Brand Dubai, the creative arm of the Government of Dubai Media Office, spans 75 metres in length and 104 metres in height.

It continue to welcome citizens, residents, and tourists until January 10, 2025.

“This year’s Flag Garden honours two national icons who played historical roles in the UAE’s comprehensive development since its founding over 50 years ago.The Garden embraces the Zayed and Rashid campaign’s central theme of celebrating the memory of our Founding Fathers,” Shaima Al Suwaidi, Director of Brand Dubai said.

Last year’s Flag Garden honoured Dubai’s visionary leadership for their significant contributions to the city’s progress in various sectors.