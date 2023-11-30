Watch: 14-year-old becomes crorepati on KBC 15

Mumbai: Kaun Banega Crorepati has become a favourite show for decades now, is running its Juniors week, which saw a 14-year-old Mayank become the youngest winner of Rs 1 crore. He made history on the renowned quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati by being the youngest winner of Rs 1 crore ever.

Mayank, a Class 8 boy from Mahendragarh, Haryana, astounded viewers on the 15th episode of the popular show hosted by Amitabh Bachchan when he successfully answered the 16th question for Rs 1 lakh.

The makers of the show released a teaser on X that features a self-assured and dedicated Mayank taking home the grand prize. “The only thing that matters is your knowledge,” the young participant is heard stating in the video.

Additionally, in the teaser, Bachchan is seen asking Mayank’s parents about his outstanding performance. “He has also caused stress to his teachers.” In the classroom, he is two steps ahead of them,” his father jokes.

Mayank demonstrated exceptional skill in his pursuit of the enormous prize, winning Rs 3.2 lakh without the need for any lifelines and used his first lifeline to answer the Rs 12.5 lakh question.

Thanking host Amitabh Bachchan and his parents for their support, the young candidate expressed his gratitude and that he felt “very fortunate” to demonstrate his thirst for knowledge on stage. “I consider myself really lucky to have had the chance to demonstrate my expertise at ‘KBC Juniors Week,’ and to compete against Amitabh Sir, who kept me going the entire time. For my family and me, winning such a substantial amount at such a young age is a source of great pride.”

”We love the show and Bachchan, Sir! I also want to take this chance to thank my parents for their unwavering support, which enabled me to perform well on the pitch and reach the one crore milestone”, he added.