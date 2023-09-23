Watch: 2 buildings demolished in Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad

Hyderabad: Two multi-storied buildings in a leading IT park in Hyderabad were demolished on Saturday.

Buildings 7 and 8 in Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur were demolished to construct new buildings in their place.

Latest technology was used to raze G+4 buildings early in the morning.

Edifice and Jet Demolition carried out controlled demolitions.

Video clips of controlled demolitions were widely circulated on social media. The demolitions raised a huge storm of dust.

#Demolition #Mindspace 💣



Video from earlier today showing the controlled demolition of Mindspace Madhapur Buildings 7 & 8 carried out by Edifice Engineering & Jet Demolition!



Will be replaced by a new, larger building expected to be completed by FY26/27.



📽️ : OLLisi India/YT pic.twitter.com/1xLg0meedT — Hyderabad Mojo (@HyderabadMojo) September 23, 2023

It took all precautions to protect other multi-storied structures in the IT Park from any damage.

The IT Park is located at the heart of Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (Hitec) City, the IT hub. The park houses several IT giants and a five-star hotel.

The buildings were reportedly demolished due to some technical issues. The developer plans to construct new structures which are likely to be completed in three-four years.