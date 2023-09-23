Watch: 2 buildings demolished in Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad

Video clips of controlled demolitions were widely circulated on social media. The demolitions raised a huge storm of dust.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 5:01 pm IST
Watch: 2 buildings demolished in Mindspace IT Park in Hyderabad
Screengrab of video on X.

Hyderabad: Two multi-storied buildings in a leading IT park in Hyderabad were demolished on Saturday.

Buildings 7 and 8 in Raheja Mindspace IT Park in Madhapur were demolished to construct new buildings in their place.

Latest technology was used to raze G+4 buildings early in the morning.

MS Education Academy

Edifice and Jet Demolition carried out controlled demolitions.

Video clips of controlled demolitions were widely circulated on social media. The demolitions raised a huge storm of dust.

It took all precautions to protect other multi-storied structures in the IT Park from any damage.

The IT Park is located at the heart of Hyderabad Information Technology and Engineering Consultancy (Hitec) City, the IT hub. The park houses several IT giants and a five-star hotel.

The buildings were reportedly demolished due to some technical issues. The developer plans to construct new structures which are likely to be completed in three-four years.

Tags
Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 23rd September 2023 5:01 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service

Indo-Asian News Service or IANS is a private Indian news agency. It was founded in 1986 by Indian American publisher Gopal Raju as the "India Abroad News Service" and later renamed. The service reports news, views and analysis from the subcontinent about the country, across a wide range of subjects.
Back to top button