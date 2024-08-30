Watch: 26 crest gates of Nagarjuna Sagar dam reopened

Hyderabad: 26 crest gates of the Nagarjuna Sagar dam were opened to release the flood water it collected from upstream in the Krishna River on Thursday, August 29, releasing 3,45,795 cusecs of water.

The dam management is releasing an equal amount of water inflow, to maintain its capacity at the desired level. The dam currently holds a water level of 589.70 feet while the water level of the dam’s full capacity is 590 feet. On Wednesday, 18 crest gates of the dam were opened.

The dam is reaching its full capacity due to a heavy inflow of water from the Sri Sailam Dam project situated upstream, in the Krishna River.

In other related news, a woman fell into the Nagarjuna Sagar Left Bank Canal while taking selfies along with her family. However, she was rescued after locals rushed her to safety.

The incident took place on Friday morning at Vemulapally mandal headquarters in Nalgonda District, when a family travelling from Hyderabad to Miryalguda stopped at Nagarjuna Sagar’s left bank canal.

As the family was taking selfies near the canal on the Vemulapally bridge, the woman fell into the canal. Fortunately, locals who noticed the accident immediately swung into action.

A few locals immediately jumped into the canal and brought her to the retaining wall of the canal. They then used a rope to pull the woman onto the bridge.

As the unfortunate incident was averted, everybody present there breathed relief.