Watch: ABVP protests ‘cattle fodder-like’ food at Telangana college hostel

Hyderabad: Students Union leaders belonging to ABVP protested at the Sri Chaitanya College Hostel at Siddipet, Telangana, alleging poor quality of food supplied to boarders.

ABVP leaders alleged the management collected thousands of rupees from boarders and failed to provide proper food to the students leading to ill health.

The students boarding at the college’s hostel in Siddipet, Telangana, alleged they have been served stale or improperly prepared food by the management leading to health issues.

“The local officials of the education department have not been paying visits or carrying out inspections, for some personal benefits. No action has been initiated against the management for providing ‘cattle fodder-like’ meals to students,” the ABVP leaders alleged.

The student union leaders barged into the hostel and showed the quality of food provided to the boarders at the hostels. They demanded the government immediately respond and intervene.

Earlier this month, students of Malla Reddy University located on the city’s outskirts protested against the hostel management after insects were found in the food served to the students for consumption in the women’s hostel mess. The students gathered in the mess of the Malla Reddy University, Maissammaguda, and raised slogans demanding justice.