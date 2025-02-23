Watch: Ajith Kumar’s car flips in shocking Spain race crash

Fans are growing concerned since this is his third accident in a short time, many shared their relief on social media, thankful that Ajith was safe but also advising him to be more cautious

Chandra Mouli|   Published: 23rd February 2025 2:26 pm IST
Ajith Kumar (X)

Chennai: Tamil superstar Ajith Kumar faced another scary accident during a high-speed race at the Porsche Sprint Challenge in Valencia, Spain. This is his third accident in just two months, with earlier crashes happening in Portugal and Dubai.

Car Flips, But Ajith is Safe

A video shared by his manager, Suresh Chandra, shows Ajith’s car flipping multiple times after hitting another car on the track. This happened during Round 6 of the race. 

In Round 5, Ajith finished in 14th place and received praise from fellow racers and fans. His manager confirmed that the crash wasn’t Ajith’s fault, saying,  

“Even after the first crash, he returned to the pit and continued racing. After the second crash, where the car flipped twice, he came out safely and kept going.”

Fans Worry About Ajith’s Safety

Fans are growing concerned since this is his third accident in a short time. Many shared their relief on social media, thankful that Ajith was safe but also advising him to be more cautious.

Racing Passion Still Strong

Ajith has always loved racing and recently started his own team, Ajith Kumar Racing. Despite the crashes, he remains passionate and determined to keep racing.

Upcoming Movies

Apart from racing, Ajith’s latest movie Vidaamuyarchi was a hit. His next film, Good Bad Ugly, directed by Adhik Ravichandran, will release on April 10, 2025.

