Watch: Arabs dance to Madhuri Dixit’s ‘Choli Ke Peeche’ song

Mumbai: Arabs and their love for Bollywood is quite well-known. From the golden classics of Raj Kapoor to the larger-than-life blockbusters of Shah Rukh Khan, Bollywood enjoys a massive fan following across the Middle East. From songs, dances moves to heartfelt stories, everything about Indian cinema seems to strike a chord with audiences there.

And honestly, who doesn’t love Bollywood? Even Hollywood stars have been spotted grooving to iconic Hindi tracks proving that the magic of Bollywood beats knows no borders.

Now, a video of a group of Arab men dancing to the evergreen banger “Choli Ke Peeche Kya Hai” is going viral on social media. The song, picturised on Madhuri Dixit from the 1993 film Khalnayak, continues to be audiences favourite even decades later.

The viral clip has sparked mixed reactions online, while some fans are thrilled to see Bollywood’s global influence, others found the choice of song amusing.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Bollywood tunes have lit up an Arab gathering. Last year, a video from a Saudi Arabian wedding broke the internet when men danced energetically to Shah Rukh Khan’s “Chammak Challo” from Ra.One.