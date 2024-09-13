Watch: Arvind Kejriwal walks out of jail after 6 months

Delhi chief minister Arvind Kejriwal walked out of Tihar jail after 6 months in custody on Friday, September 13.

The Supreme Court of India earlier in the day, granted bail to the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) convener in connection with the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) case linked to the alleged Delhi liquor policy scam.

This decision comes after Kejriwal had been in custody for nearly six months, while already facing charges from the Enforcement Directorate (ED) related to the same matter.

In a crucial judgment pronounced, the Supreme Court said “conditions to be fixed by the trial court”.

Two concurring judgments by two justices were pronounced. In his opinion, Justice Surya Kant granted bail to Kejriwal in the case. The other judge, Justice Ujjal Bhuyan, authored a separate opinion raising serious questions on the timings of arrest by the CBI and held the “belated arrest” by the central agency to be unjustified.