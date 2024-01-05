Watch: Auto drivers ‘beg for alms’ on TSRTC buses; Mahadharna on Jan 7

Hyderabad: In a novel protest against the Telangana government’s free bus travel scheme for women, auto drivers in Telangana hopped onto Telangana State Transport Corporation (TSRTC) buses to seek alms from passengers.

In videos that surfaced on social media, auto drivers can be seen holding a bowl, seeking alms from passengers aboard a bus while donning their uniform, in protest against the Telangana government’s Mahalaxmi scheme.

Revanth Reddy-led Congress government announced free travel for women, on specified TSRTC buses, across the state. The scheme was a part of the Congress’s poll promise and was implemented within days of coming to power.

Auto drivers’ union calls for Mahadharna

An auto union in the state has also called for a Mahadharna on Sunday, January 7. Associated with the Bharatiya Rashtra Trade Union (BRTU), the Telangana Autonomous Drivers Trade Union has announced a mahadharna on January 7, at Dharna Chowk, Indira Park, where at least 1000 auto drivers are expected to protest against free TSRTC bus travel for women.

The BRTU has been associated with the Bharat Rashtra Samithi that ruled the state since its formation.

While the Telangana government announced a Rs 5 lakh accidental insurance and Rs 10 lakh health insurance for gig and platform workers, including auto rickshaw drivers, several of these workers have expressed disappointment as they claimed that the free travel on TSRTC buses for women has affected their income.

Auto drivers claim that working women, who were their primary source of income, are now choosing to travel by bus for free rather than spend hundreds of rupees to travel by autorickshaws.