Watch: Banana for Rs 100, tourist calls out Hyderabad’s ‘Gora Service Tax’

Hyderabad: Foreigners have to look out for several things while visiting India, from confusing bathrooms to risky food, but most of all scamming vendors. One such amusing incident was shared by a Scottish traveller, Hugh, on Instagram where he came across a banana seller on the streets of Hyderabad and asked to buy a single banana. To his surprise, the vendor quoted a price of Rs 100 for the fruit.

Hugh was able to recognise a scam immediately and refused to pay the price. “You’re losing a sale,” he says while walking away but the vendor pays no heed to him. He then adds that you can buy eight bananas in the United Kingdom for that price.

Reacting to the video people have shared light-hearted comments about Indians trying to ‘loot back’ the foreigners. “Bro is trying to recover the Indian economy,” said an X user, “He added GST (Gora Service Tax),” said another.

Hugh has been touring and posting about India since November last year and has come across many scammers during his visit.

In another video shot from Hyderabad, he approaches a man selling peacock fans on the road. When Hugh asked the other customers what they were paying for it one of them said “Rs 50” but when the foreigner asked for the same product he was offered five times the price at Rs 250.

He confronted the vendor about this and tried to confirm again with the other customers but this time one of them backed the vendor stating they too paid Rs 250.