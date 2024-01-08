Watch: Bangladesh’s Shakib Al Hasan, who wins parliamentary seat, slaps fan

The cricketer secured the parliamentary seat by receiving an impressive 185,388 votes.

Shakib Al Hasan
Shakib Al Hasan (file photo)

Bangladesh cricket captain Shakib Al Hasan, who recently won a parliamentary seat from the Magura-1 constituency on the Awami League (AL) party ticket, has reportedly slapped a fan.

In a video circulating on social media, he can be seen slapping the fan from a crowd. The reason behind the incident remains unclear.

Shakib Al Hasan receives over 1.85 lakh votes

Meanwhile, the cricketer secured the parliamentary seat by receiving an impressive 185,388 votes, with his closest competitor, Kazi Rezaul Hossain, garnering 45,993 votes.

In the election, Bangladesh Prime Minister Sheikh Hasina won the Gopalganj-3 constituency in a landslide, marking her eighth term as a Member of Parliament.

Bangladesh PM Sheikh Hasina secures fourth straight term

Hasina’s party secured victory in 223 seats, forming the government in the election held on Sunday.

The 76-year-old leader, who has been ruling the strategically located South Asian nation since 2009, secured a record fourth consecutive term and fifth overall term in the one-sided election, which witnessed a low turnout.

As Shakib Al Hasan secured the parliamentary seat on the ruling party’s ticket, there is speculation that he may get additional government responsibility.

