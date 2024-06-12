Watch: Bedridden Haj pilgrims travel to Makkah in ambulances

Makkah: The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s Ministry of Health (MoH) organised a convoy of ambulances on Wednesday, June 12, to transport bedridden pilgrims from hospitals in Madinah to the holy sites in Makkah.

The 18 pilgrims of 12 nationalities were hospitalised in Jabal Al-Rahmah Hospital in Arafat, which enabled them to both complete their treatment and perform the Haj rituals for the year 1445 AH, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported.

The convoy consists of a fleet of 31 ambulances, each equipped with all necessary medical equipment.

The medical team attending to the ambulances consists of 133 health specialists, such as doctors, nurses, and paramedics.

The fleet includes six ambulances on Al-Hijrah Road, two ICU ambulances, four support units, an integrated oxygen cabin, a mobile workshop, and a bus for patient transport.

يحددون الوجهة ونحن نلبّي..

عبر القافلة الصحية، تتصل المدينة المنورة بالمشاعر المقدسة؛ ليصل الحجاج غايتهم ويكملوا مناسكهم بــ #يسر_وطمأنينة#حج_بصحة. pic.twitter.com/8NpV3puK5r — وزارة الصحة السعودية (@SaudiMOH) June 12, 2024

مشاهد من وصول قافلة الصحة للحجاج المنومين في مستشفيات المدينة المنورة إلى مستشفى شرق عرفات#العربية_في_الحج

عبر:

@Saad_albogami_ pic.twitter.com/pCOUsEHwtz — العربية السعودية (@AlArabiya_KSA) June 12, 2024

Pilgrims and their companions expressed gratitude to King Salman bin Abdulaziz Al Saud and HRH the Crown Prince for their assistance and quality of healthcare during their stay in Madinah.

Authorities assist patients in performing Haj and receiving medical treatment in Makkah annually.