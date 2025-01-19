Watch: Beggar in Ajmer buys iPhone 16 Pro Max, internet shocked

Published: 19th January 2025 5:24 pm IST
Sheikh with his new iPhone 16 Pro Max which he earned entirely through begging

Hard work is often seen as the way to success, but one young beggar in Ajmer Sharif, Uttar Pradesh, took a very different route. He managed to buy an iPhone 16 Pro Max entirely through begging.

Identified as Sheikh, a video of him has gone viral on the internet with many questioning his chosen path to attain materialistic wealth.

A physically disabled person, Sheikh tells his interviewer he paid Rs 1.70 lakh in cash at the Apple Store to get his new mobile.

Paisa kahaan se aaya? (where did the money (for buying iPhone) come from?),” the interviewer asks the beggar.

“Maang ke (through begging),” quips Sheikh.

The story has left the internet surprised and curious. While many people chose the traditional route of studying well and earning a good salaried job to afford their dreams, Sheikh’s unusual method has sparked debate about ambition and effort.

Reacting to the video one of the social media users said, “Best business, no investment, no job, security issues, no rigorous hard work, no stress, no dependency, aish hi aish”.

Another comment on the video read, “Beggars are doing well here than normal middle class.”

Another person said, “Promise yourself to help them with a bread and not money.”

Another person said, “People are working day and night to earn money on X, whereas this guy bought an iPhone by begging. A beggar bought an iPhone worth 1.7 lakh rupees, video goes viral.”

Where hard work is always equated with the number of working hours, Sheikh’s tale challenges ones deeply ingrained notions of what it means to “earn” success.

