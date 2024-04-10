Watch: Boney Kapoor under fire for allegedly touching Priyamani ‘improperly’

Mumbai: The famous Indian film producer, Boney Kapoor has landed in a social media controversy after a certain clip went viral. The video captured Kapoor alongside actress Priyamani during the screening of the film Maidaan. Netizens wasted no time in expressing their outrage, accusing Kapoor of inappropriate conduct and making Priyamani feel uncomfortable.

The Controversial Moment

The incident took place at the Mumbai screening of Maidaan, where Bollywood celebrities gathered to watch the film. Priyamani, who has an important role in Maidaan, was present at the event and looked stunning in a saree.

While Kapoor was interacting with guests outside the screening theatre, he also posed for photographers with Priyamani. However, it is where his hand was placed that has caused controversy.

Kapoor’s hand was placed on Priyamani’s back and waist, which many people found inappropriate. They quickly called him out as a “creep” and condemned what he did.

Watch the clip here:

Netizens reactions

Social media users didn’t mince words and slammed Boney Kapoor for his behavior. Some compared him to Hollywood producer Harvey Weinstein, asking if he could be called “The Harvey Weinstein of India.” Several also remarked on the irony of Kapoor having two young daughters himself, calling his actions shameful.

Boney Kapoor has been accused of inappropriate behavior before. In 2023, he faced backlash online after a photo showed him with his hand on model Gigi Hadid’s waist at the launch of the Nita Mukesh Ambani Cultural Centre (NMACC). He has also been accused of touching actress Urvashi Rautela inappropriately at an event in the past.