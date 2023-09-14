Watch: Burglars steal Rs 4.74L after breaking car window in Telangana

The offender committed the theft in just 10 seconds in Nalgonda and escaped.

Photo of Indo-Asian News Service Indo-Asian News Service Follow on Twitter |   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 14th September 2023 4:24 pm IST
Hyderabad: Burglars looted Rs 4.74 lakh after breaking the window glass of a car in Telangana’s Nalgonda district.

The incident, which took place on Narketpally-Addanki highway in Damaracherla mandal on Wednesday in broad daylight, was captured on CCTV footage.

The video clip shows two men arriving on a motorcycle. The pillion rider got down and broke the front window glass of the car, picked up a bag from the front seat and escaped with his accomplice who was waiting on the two-wheeler.

The offender committed the theft in just 10 seconds and escaped.

According to police, a group of six people had parked the car for lunch at a hotel. Ajmeera Malu and others who were into real estate business were returning after sale of a house to a person.

After completing registration at Miryalaguda sub-registrar’s office, they collected Rs 4.74 lakh and kept the same in a bag. They stopped at a hotel for lunch while leaving the money bag in the car.

Police registered a case on their complaint and launched an investigation. Based on the CCTV footage collected from the area, police suspect that the thieves escaped towards the Andhra Pradesh border.

