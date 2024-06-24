Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up for Olympic Day

Olympic Day honors Baron Pierre de Coubertin, who established the International Olympic Committee on June 23, 1894.

Photo: DMO/X

Burj Khalifa in Dubai was emblazoned with the Olympic Games logo and the colours of its five rings to coincide with the celebration of the International Olympic Day on Sunday, June 23.

The world’s tallest edifice shone brightly with the games logo accompanied by the message ‘Let’s Move and Celebrate’.

Taking to X, Sheikh Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Second Deputy Ruler of Dubai and President of the National Olympic Committee, shared a video and captioned it saying, “The UAE joins the world in celebrating this year’s Olympic Day on 23 June with the theme ‘Let’s Move and Celebrate’.”

Watch the video here

“Our leadership is committed to supporting the Olympic movement by creating an environment that fosters sporting excellence. We are dedicated to enhancing our athletes’ performance, enabling them to achieve remarkable accomplishments and raise the UAE’s stature on the global stage. We wish our teams participating in the Paris 2024 Olympic Games the best of luck,” he added.

