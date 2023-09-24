Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in green for Saudi Arabia’s National Day

Abu Dhabi: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice, was emblazoned with the colours of the Saudi flag — white and green — to celebrate the country’s 93rd National Day on Saturday, September 23.
Saudi National Day is celebrated to mark the unification of Hejaz and Najd into one united kingdom.
In a video posted on social media accounts, the flag is displayed across the building while the national anthem plays in the background.
“#BurjKhalifa lights up to celebrate The Kingdom of Saudi Arabia’s 93rd National Day. May this day be filled with unity, pride and celebrations of your rich heritage. Wishing the people of Saudi Arabia continued prosperity and success. Happy National Day!,” it wrote.
UAE leaders congratulate Saudi Arabia on National Day
On Saturday, the leaders of the United Arab Emirates (UAE) exchanged congratulations with the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA).
“Congratulations to the Custodian of the Two Holy Mosques King Salman bin Abdulaziz, Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman, and the Saudi people on their 93rd National Day,” President Sheikh Mohamed wrote on X.
“As we commemorate this day, we in the UAE wish the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia continued progress and prosperity.”
Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Vice President, Prime Minister of the UAE, and Ruler of Dubai, also congratulated Saudi leaders on the occasion.
“Congratulations to Saudi Arabia, its people, King, and Crown Prince on the occasion of their 93rd National Day. We pray to Allah Almighty to bless them with prosperity and security. Happy Saudi National Day.”