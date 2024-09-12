Watch: Burj Khalifa lights up in Women’s T20 World Cup colours

Dubai: Burj Khalifa, the world’s tallest edifice in Dubai, was illuminated in the colours of the Women’s T20 World Cup, ahead of the upcoming tournament.

Taking to Instagram, International Cricket Council (ICC) shared a video of a spectacular laser show and captioned it saying, “Lighting up for the world’s tallest stage. UAE is ready for the Women’s #T20WorldCup 2024.”

The laser show showcased the coveted silverware on an iconic building, along with the names of the 10 participating teams.

ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2024 will take place in the emirates of Dubai and Sharjah from October 3 to October 20.

The tournament features 23 matches featuring 10 teams from various continents, including Australia, Scotland, New Zealand, England, South Africa, India, Pakistan, the West Indies, and Bangladesh, the Emirates News Agency (WAM) reported.

The 20 league matches will be split between Dubai and Sharjah with the semifinals slated for October 17 in Dubai and October 18 in Sharjah. The final will be played in Dubai.

“One of the exciting things about the UAE is its diversity,” the ICC Chief Executive Geoff Allardice said at a media conference on Wednesday, September 11.

“It’s a place where the entire world is represented! This means that this is effectively a home World Cup for all 10 teams and players can enjoy the support of passionate fans. With that in mind, I’m delighted to announce today that tickets will be available from just five dirhams and Under 18s will go free.”

Match tickets are priced at Dirhams 5 (Rs 114), with free entry for those under 18.