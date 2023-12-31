Watch: Camel in Saudi Arabia receives Rs 6L Van Cleef necklace

Riyadh: In an opulent gesture, a camel owner in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) has gifted 28,000 Saudi Riyals (Rs 6,21,591) Van Cleef necklace to his animal.

A viral video on social media features a camel wearing a gold necklace, while a popular Saudi song plays in the background.

On Tuesday, December 19, Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) designated 2024 as the “Year of Camels”, to celebrate the cultural significance of camels in the Arabian Peninsula’s people’s lives.

Camels, a beloved animal in Saudi Arabia’s heritage, are known as the “ship of the desert” and serve as the lifeline for its inhabitants.