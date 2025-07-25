Watch: Car lands on house wall in Medchal, crane called in

Hyderabad: In a freak driving accident, a man crashed his car into the boundary wall of a house in the Medchal-Malkajgiri district. Leaving onlookers shocked, the incident unfolded under the Medchal-Dundigal Police station limits on Thursday, 24 July.

Taking place under the jurisdiction of the Medchal-Dundigal Police Station, the traffic police, upon being notified, arrived swiftly and got the situation under control. The car, which was identified as a Tata Altroz, was being driven by a reportedly drunk man; however, other sources imply drowsiness as the fault.

Footage of the accident shows the car settled on top of the house’s wall that was hit. The incident was caught on camera, drawing the attention of passersby towards the site of the accident.

A crane had to be called in to retrieve the car from its position. So far, there are no confirmed reports of injuries, nor has a formal complaint been registered with the police authorities.

The incident took place amid incessant rains across Hyderabad and Telangana, causing waterlogging and slippery roads in some areas.