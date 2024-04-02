Watch: CSK arrive in Hyderabad ahead of IPL match against SRH

Hyderabad: The five-time Indian Premier League (IPL) winner Chennai Super Kings (CSK) arrived in Hyderabad on Tuesday ahead of their upcoming match against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in the ongoing T20 tournament.

The CSK squad was seen surrounded by security forces while they were leaving the Rajiv Gandhi International Airport in Hyderabad.

After losing against Delhi Capitals (DC) by 20 runs in their previous match of the tournament, CSK stand in the third place on the IPL 2024 standings with four points at a net run rate of +0.976.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) team including MS Dhoni arrived at #Hyderabad, received warm welcome at RGIA airport.#CSK team are gearing up for an electrifying clash with Sunrisers Hyderabad, at the Rajiv Gandhi International Stadium, Uppal#MSDhoni #MSDhoni𓃵 #SRHvsCSK #CSKvsDC pic.twitter.com/D7k7WmJSjW — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) April 1, 2024

Recapping the match between CSK and DC, former CSK skipper MS Dhoni (37*) produced some classic vintage hitting in the final over, sending the crowd into a frenzy yet the game was gone much before his final over heroics.

Despite Dhoni going on a scoring spree, the DC bowlers were exceptional while defending 192. Khaleel Ahmed scripted the narrative in favour of DC by dismissing the opening pair of Ruturaj Gaikwad and Rachin Ravindra for 1 and 2, respectively. Ajinkya Rahane (45) and Daryl Mitchell (34) tried to get things going for CSK with their 68-run stand. But Axar Patel provided the breakthrough by removing Mitchell. Mukesh Kumar swooped in from the other end to remove Rahane and help Delhi clinch their first win of the season.

Chennai Super Kings (CSK) squad: Ruturaj Gaikwad (C), Rachin Ravindra, Ajinkya Rahane, Daryl Mitchell, Ravindra Jadeja, Sameer Rizvi, MS Dhoni (Wk), Deepak Chahar, Tushar Deshpande, Matheesha Pathirana, Mustafizur Rahman, Shivam Dube, Shardul Thakur, Shaik Rasheed, Moeen Ali, Mitchell Santner, Nishant Sindhu, Maheesh Theekshana, Devon Conway, Ajay Jadav Mandal, Prashant Solanki, Mukesh Choudhary, Simarjeet Singh, RS Hangargekar, Aravelly Avanish.