Watch: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt’s sporty outing together

Hyderabad: Deepika Padukone and Alia Bhatt are two of the biggest stars in Bollywood. They are known for their acting, style, and huge fan following. Both are now proud mothers, Deepika has a baby girl named Dua, and Alia has a daughter named Raha. Recently, the two actresses were seen together in Mumbai, enjoying a fun game of pickleball. Fans were excited to see them together, calling it the start of their “BFF era.”

Sporty Day Out Before Diwali

Before the Diwali celebrations began, Deepika and Alia chose a healthy and simple way to spend their day. They played pickleball at a sports complex in Mumbai. Alia wore a blue sports outfit, while Deepika looked stylish in a white hoodie and black tights. After the game, both were seen chatting happily as they walked to their cars. Deepika even waved and blew a flying kiss to the photographers.

Videos of their meeting went viral online. Fans loved seeing the two stars together. One person wrote, “While fans fight online, these two are playing pickleball and having fun.” Another said, “It’s so nice to see them being real and friendly.” Many people praised their natural bond and called them the coolest duo in town.

Busy Work Schedules Ahead

Deepika was last seen in Singham Again, which earned Rs. 372 crore worldwide. She will next appear in King with Shah Rukh Khan and Suhana Khan. Alia, on the other hand, is working on Alpha, a big action movie that will release on December 25, 2025. She is also shooting Love & War with Ranbir Kapoor and Vicky Kaushal.