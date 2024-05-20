Watch: Deepika Padukone at polling station, baby bump on full display

Mumbai: As the 2024 Lok Sabha elections are underway in India, Bollywood celebrities turned out early to cast their votes in Phase 5 in Maharashtra. Among them were Deepika Padukone and Ranveer Singh, who showed their enthusiasm for civic duty by posing with their inked fingers after voting.

The couple, known for their stylish appearances, arrived at the polling station in matching outfits wearing white shirts and blue denims. Ranveer Singh, the doting husband, escorted Deepika Padukone through a crowd of fans to the voting booth, holding her hand protectively.

A highlight of the day was Deepika Padukone proudly displaying her baby bump for the first time since announcing her pregnancy in February this year.

Deepika and Ranveer, who have been married for over five years, shared the happy news through a poster adorned with children’s clothes, toys, and balloons, with “September 2024” marked as the arrival date.

On the professional front, Deepika Padukone is gearing up for her big upcoming project alongside Prabhas in Kalki 2989 AD.