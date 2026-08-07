Watch: Did Lock Upp 2 winner Shreya Kalra confirm her wedding?

Mumbai: Shreya Kalra’s victory celebration has now sparked wedding buzz, thanks to one unexpected comment about Rishabh.

In a video from the celebration, Shreya can be seen surrounded by friends and family when she points towards Rishabh and declares, “It’s not boyfriend anymore, it’s my future husband.” She then pulls him into a warm hug as everyone around them cheers.

The candid moment quickly grabbed attention, with fans wondering if Shreya had casually confirmed that the couple is ready to take the next big step in their relationship.

While neither Shreya nor Rishabh has made a formal announcement about an engagement or wedding, her “future husband” remark has certainly left fans excited.

Was it simply an emotional declaration during the celebrations, or did Shreya just drop a major relationship update? Fans will now be waiting for the couple to reveal more.