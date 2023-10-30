Watch: Did Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son die by suicide or was he murdered?

A son of the renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, Asim Jamil, passed away in Pakistan’s Punjab yesterday. Following his death, rumors are circulating on social media, with some claiming it was suicide while others suggest it was murder.

Although Tariq confirmed the ‘accidental death’ of his son, details of the incident were not revealed.

انا للہ وانا الیہ راجعون



آج تلمبہ میں میرے بیٹے عاصم جمیل کا انتقال ہوگیا ہے. اس حادثاتی موت نے ماحول کو سوگوار بنا دیا۔ آپ سب سے گزارش ہے کہ اس غم کے موقع پر ہمیں اپنی دعاؤں میں یاد رکھیں. اللہ میرے فرزند کو جنت الفردوس میں اعلیٰ مقام عطا فرمائے۔ — Tariq Jamil (@TariqJamilOFCL) October 29, 2023

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s elder son reveals details of death

Amid the rumors surrounding Asim’s death, Maulana Tariq Jamil’s elder son, Maulana Yousaf Jamil, shared a video message providing details of the incident.

In the video, Yousaf Jamil can be heard saying that Asim was battling with depression. Although the family had been supporting him in his fight against depression, Asim Jamil reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, he said.

Giving further details of the incident, he mentioned that Asim shot himself using a firearm from a security guard.

#TNJNews: Asim Jameel, the son of Maulana Tariq Jameel, suffered from depression. He taken his own life using a gun borrowed from a security guard.



Rest in Peace ❤️#Tariqjameel | #Tariqjamil | #AsimJameel pic.twitter.com/NQPNItWSiO — Top Notch Journal (@topnotchjournal) October 29, 2023

Investigation so far

Meanwhile, the police have yet to establish whether Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son shot himself or it was a murder.

“The cause of death should be determined in the light of evidence and forensic reports,” the Inspector General of Police of Pakistan’s Punjab province told the media.