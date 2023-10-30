Watch: Did Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son die by suicide or was he murdered?

Asim was battling with depression, says Maulana Yousaf Jamil

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th October 2023 1:06 pm IST
Maulana Tariq Jamil
Yousaf Jamil (Left), Asim Jamil (Middle), Maulana Tariq Jamil (Right) [Image: Twitter]

A son of the renowned Islamic scholar Maulana Tariq Jamil, Asim Jamil, passed away in Pakistan’s Punjab yesterday. Following his death, rumors are circulating on social media, with some claiming it was suicide while others suggest it was murder.

Although Tariq confirmed the ‘accidental death’ of his son, details of the incident were not revealed.

Maulana Tariq Jamil’s elder son reveals details of death

Amid the rumors surrounding Asim’s death, Maulana Tariq Jamil’s elder son, Maulana Yousaf Jamil, shared a video message providing details of the incident.

MS Education Academy

In the video, Yousaf Jamil can be heard saying that Asim was battling with depression. Although the family had been supporting him in his fight against depression, Asim Jamil reportedly died by suicide on Sunday, he said.

Giving further details of the incident, he mentioned that Asim shot himself using a firearm from a security guard.

Investigation so far

Meanwhile, the police have yet to establish whether Maulana Tariq Jamil’s son shot himself or it was a murder.

Also Read
List of richest countries in the world: Know where India stands

“The cause of death should be determined in the light of evidence and forensic reports,” the Inspector General of Police of Pakistan’s Punjab province told the media.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Updated: 30th October 2023 1:06 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Pakistan updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button