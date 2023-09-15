Watch: Disappointed with 3-dollar tip, delivery man spits on food

In a shocking incident, a delivery man was caught spitting on a customer’s food after delivering it to their step, all because they tipped him only 3 US dollars (Rs 250) for the delivery.

In a video that was posted on Instagram, a man employed with DoorDash (US-based food delivery platform) could be seen keeping the food at the doorstep.

He then clicks a photo of the delivery for evidence, but then spits on the food after being disappointed for not getting a ‘proper’ tip.

“I didn’t tell you, they left me nothing. And they didn’t even leave me 1 dollar (Rs 83),” the agent could be heard saying on camera.

The incident took place on Saturday in the Kendall area of Florida, United States where a 13-year-old boy named Elias Crisanto and his mother had ordered the food.

Crisanto said that he felt like throwing up after watching the camera footage as he was disgusted by the delivery man’s action.

“It is disgusting. Who does that?”, the boy told Local10.com. Crisanto further revealed that they had added a tip of 3 dollars (Rs 249) along with a 30-dollar (Rs 2493) bill.

However, they felt that the delivery agent expected more and was disappointed with the tip given to him. After watching the footage, they contacted DoorDash and forwarded the video to them demanding a refund.

The food delivery platform initially refused to pay them back, but later refunded the family.

Furthermore, DoorDash released a statement saying that the man had been sacked and would not deliver food for the platform anymore.