Watch: Dolce & Gabbana opens its largest boutique, 1st cafe in Saudi Arabia

Dolce & Gabbana, the Italian luxury fashion brand, has opened its largest boutique and first cafe at Bujairi Terrace in Diriyah, Saudi Arabia.

The luxury brand center seamlessly blends Italian elegance with the rich heritage of Najdi architecture.

The boutique showcasing the full range of Dolce & Gabbana collections, including clothing, accessories, jewelry, watches, beauty, and home décor, are displayed on bespoke displays framed by a dynamic ceiling system.

It also showcases an exclusive Abaya section, showcasing their commitment to preserving and celebrating local cultural traditions.

Watch the video here

DG Caffè, a boutique specializing in Italian cuisine, offers a carefully curated menu tailored to Saudi tastes, drawing inspiration from Italy’s culinary tradition.

The cafe provides a relaxing atmosphere, blending Italian coffee and Arabian tea, offering a unique shopping experience and a tranquil oasis for visitors.

“We are excited to unveil Dolce&Gabbana’s new boutique and café that will add an additional touch of luxury to the vibrant setting of Bujairi Terrace, our premier dining and retail destination,” said Diriyah Company group chief executive Jerry Inzerillo.

Inzerillo invites global business partners to join their journey to create the world’s largest gathering place and cultural tourism center, featuring over 1,000 retail outlets and dining concepts.