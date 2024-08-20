Watch: Dubai builds 20 AC rest areas for delivery riders

Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) of Dubai has constructed 20 air-conditioned rest areas for delivery riders across the city.

The initiative is part of RTA’s efforts that aim to enhance the working conditions for delivery riders, road safety fostering well-being and reducing the risks of road accidents.

These strategically placed facilities are located in high-demand areas such as Hessa Street, Al Barsha Heights, Al Karama, and more. The locations were selected based on an analysis of operational data and in coordination with delivery companies.

The structures are built to minimise sunlight penetration while maintaining insulation and not obstructing the view. The rest areas will include amenities such as a snack dispenser, a water cooler, and a mobile phone charging station.

RTA director general and board of executive directors chair Mattar Al Tayer said, “RTA is committed to providing a safe and comfortable environment for delivery drivers. This initiative aims to enhance traffic safety and achieve the targeted indicators of the Dubai Traffic Safety Strategy with its ‘Zero Fatalities’ vision to rank Dubai the best in the world in terms of traffic safety,” World Construction Network, a GlobalData-owned brand reported.

The decision comes following RA in collaboration with the Abu Dhabi National Oil Company completed the construction of 10 out of 16 truck rest stops earlier this month.

