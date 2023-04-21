Watch: Dubai crown prince shares Eid Al-Fitr greetings on Instagram

Abu Dhabi: Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed, Crown Prince of Dubai, on Friday, took to Instagram to wish his followers ‘Eid Mubarak’.

Crown Prince has shared an animated video with his 15.7 million followers.

The video has yet again displayed the importance that the royal gives to his family.

The short video begins with a clip of the Dubai skyline along with some edited hot air balloons with the UAE flag and Dubai logo.

Using the Burj Khalifa – the world’s tallest building – as a backdrop, the video highlights those closest to Sheikh Hamdan through a series of family photos, a nod to the importance of their loved ones during the Eid celebrations.

Each picture shows Sheikh Hamdan with other members of his family, including pictures of his father, Sheikh Mohammed bin Rashid, Vice President and Ruler of Dubai.

Another photo of the Crown Prince with his twins, Sheikh Rashid and Sheikha Sheikha, taken on the day of their birth.

The last shot shows a card with the words “Eid Mubarak”.

Within a few hours of being posted, the video had thousands of comments and more than 760,000 views.

Eid Al-Fitr marks the end of the holy month of Ramzan. It is a traditional time when Muslim families gather together to pray, eat and spend time with their loved ones. Children also traditionally receive an eidiya—money spent to celebrate the occasion—which is distributed to them by older family members.