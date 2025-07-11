Watch: Dubai to open world’s first restaurant run by AI chef

Dubai: In a world’s first, Dubai is set to launch a restaurant operated by an artificial intelligence (AI) chef, blending technology with fine dining.

WOOHOO, scheduled to open this September at Kempinski The Boulevard with views of the Burj Khalifa, will be led by Chef Aiman, an AI-based culinary model developed by United Arab Emirates (UAE) startup UMAI.

WOOHOO, a futuristic restaurant opening in central Dubai this September, will feature a dining experience designed entirely by an AI called ‘Chef Aiman,’ though food will still be prepared by humans https://t.co/fa7PqIOwS2 pic.twitter.com/MVR9LT8e9f — Reuters (@Reuters) July 10, 2025

Trained on decades of food science research and thousands of global recipes, Chef Aiman is programmed to analyse ingredients and culinary elements—such as acidity, texture, and umami—to create unique dish concepts, according to WOOHOO co-founder Ahmet Oytun Cakir, as quoted by Reuters.

However, human chefs remain an integral part of the process. As per UMAI’s team, the AI suggests combinations, which are then tested and refined by a kitchen team led by Dubai-based celebrity chef Reif Othman. This collaboration ensures that creativity is backed by expert technique and taste.

The restaurant’s launch menu will focus on a fusion of Japanese, Mexican, and Peruvian cuisines, aiming to showcase contrast and complexity through AI-assisted creativity.

Meet chef Aiman

Chef Aiman operates under strict safety protocols. Every idea is tested using real-time feedback to ensure consistency, hygiene, and guest satisfaction. According to developers, the AI’s purpose is to enhance—not replace—human creativity.

Reservations are currently open ahead of the official launch later this summer.