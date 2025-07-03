Watch: Durefishan Saleem, Feroze Khan’s video leaked online

Hyderabad: The second half of 2025 is already shaping up to be an exciting one for Pakistani drama lovers, with several fresh pairings ready to light up the screens. One of the most talked-about duos is Feroze Khan and Durefishan Saleem, who are coming together for the much-anticipated drama Sanwal Yaar Piya.

And now, a behind-the-scenes video featuring the two has been leaked online, creating a buzz among fans. The drama also stars Ahmed Ali Akbar and is written by the acclaimed Hashim Nadeem, known for his layered storytelling.

Directed by Danish Nawaz and produced under the banner of 7th Sky Entertainment, Sanwal Yaar Piya has already grabbed attention, especially after Iqra Aziz opted out of the project, reportedly due to controversies involving Feroze Khan.

Though the official premiere date is yet to be announced, fans are already hyped. Are you excited to watch Feroze and Durefishan share the screen for the first time?