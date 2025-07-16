Hyderabad: Actress Durefishan Saleem, who is riding high on the success of back-to-back hit dramas like Ishq Murshid, Khai, Kaisi Teri Khudgarzi, and Jaisay Aapki Marzi, continues to remain in headlines, not just for her acting but for her personal life too.

While her on-screen chemistry with Bilal Abbas Khan has sparked countless rumours of an off-screen romance, the two have neither confirmed nor denied anything. However, fans strongly believe there’s more than just friendship brewing between the two. In fact, speculations were rife recently that the duo might be planning to tie the knot soon.

Now, an old interview clip of Durefishan is going viral, where the actress can be seen candidly talking about her views on love, dating, and marriage. “I want to get married eventually. I want to have kids around me when I grow old. I will not date someone, I will try not to date but will do Nikah. Nikah has a charm. I’m gonna ‘Katrina Kaif’ my relationship,” she says with a smile in the resurfaced video.

When the host pointed out that Katrina Kaif dated several actors before marrying Vicky Kaushal, Durefishan clarified that her idea is more about officially locking the bond. “There’s nothing more beautiful than making a relationship official,” she said.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Durefishan is all set to star in the much-anticipated drama Sanwal Yaar Piya opposite Feroze Khan. Directed by Danish Nawaz and backed by 7th Sky Entertainment, the drama has already created buzz, even though the official release date is still awaited.

Watch her viral interview below.