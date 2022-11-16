Watch: Elephant falls into a well in AP, rescued by forest officials

Hyderabad: Forest officials on Tuesday successfully rescued a young elephant using a JCB (bulldozer). The animal fell into a farm well late Monday night near Gandlapali village in Bangarupalem Mandal of Chittoor district in Andhra Pradesh.

A video has surfaced online that shows officials breaking a wall of the well and making a path for the elephant to climb.

Forest officials brought in a JCB to break the wall of the farm well, after that the elephant has been safely rescued and released.#AndhraPradesh #Chittoor #Elephant #wildlife pic.twitter.com/PVCr1V2GuH — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) November 15, 2022

Meanwhile, while the work was going on, the panicked elephant kept moving around the well.

As the mud path was made, the elephant was encouraged to climb it. The animal successfully climbed out of the well and ran towards the forest area.