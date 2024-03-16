Watch: Fight between Salman Khan and Shah Rukh Khan, why?

Mumbai: Recently, Bollywood witnessed a historic moment as the three legendary Khans of Bollywood – Shah Rukh Khan, Salman Khan, and Aamir Khan – graced the stage together at Anant Ambani and Radhika Merchant’s pre-wedding celebration in Jamnagar.

Videos capturing their rare joint performance went viral on social media, showcasing their camaraderie and playful banter. In one clip, Shah Rukh and Salman engage in an argument (friendly obviously) over which song to dance to, with Aamir joining in to lighten the mood, referencing their past disputes.

“Ek min ek min, tum log phirse jhagda kar rahe ho? Shah Rukh Khan aur Salman Khan phirse jhagda kar rahe hain..’ says Aamir Khan.

The trio affectionately refers to Mukesh Ambani as the “real don,” humorously acknowledging that it’s Nita Ambani who will decide their dance number. While Aamir suggests dancing to his classic song “Papa Kehte Hai” from “Qayamat Se Qayamat Tak,” SRK and Salman have different preferences, ultimately settling on the track “Naatu Naatu.” Watch the video below.

Their on-screen chemistry dates back to the 1995 blockbuster “Karan Arjun,” marking the beginning of a lasting friendship. However, like any relationship, they faced challenges, notably a rift stemming from an incident at Salman’s former girlfriend Katrina Kaif’s birthday party in 2008. Aamir attempted to reconcile the two, but tensions lingered until their reconciliation at Baba Siddique’s Iftaar party in 2014.