Watch: Fire breaks out at apartment in Hyderabad; alert cop saves family

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, fire broke out in an apartment building in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Following the incident, an alert police constable saved a family of at least six persons who were trapped due to the fire.

According to an official, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the blaze.

“The firefighters are on the spot. The fire is under control. There were no casualties,” said Hyderabad district fire official Srinivas Reddy.

More details are awaited.