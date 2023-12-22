Watch: Fire breaks out at apartment in Hyderabad; alert cop saves family

No immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the blaze.

Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 11:56 am IST
hyderabad fire
Alert cop saves family (Image: X)

Hyderabad: In yet another incident, fire broke out in an apartment building in Punjagutta, Hyderabad, on Friday.

Subhan Bakery Instagram

Following the incident, an alert police constable saved a family of at least six persons who were trapped due to the fire.

Also Read
Watch: Fire breaks out in apartment at Laad Bazaar in Hyderabad

According to an official, there were no immediate reports of any casualties or injuries in the blaze.

MS Education Academy

“The firefighters are on the spot. The fire is under control. There were no casualties,” said Hyderabad district fire official Srinivas Reddy.

More details are awaited.

Tags
Photo of Sameer Khan Sameer Khan Follow on Twitter |   Published: 22nd December 2023 11:56 am IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button