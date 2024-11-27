Watch: Flyer from Riyadh held for smuggling gold in cream box at Delhi airport

Customs officials in Delhi arrested a passenger coming from the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia‘s capital, Riyadh, for allegedly smuggling gold totally weighing 117.00 grams concealed inside a cream box.

The accused was intercepted by the officials after his arrival at the Indira Gandhi International Airport (IGIA).

In a post on X on Wednesday, November 27, Delhi Customs said that the airport security detected suspicious images whilst scanning the baggage through X-ray.

“Further examination of baggage resulted in the recovery of one silver colour bar believed to be gold totally weighing 117.00 grams concealed inside a cream box,” it added.

Delhi Customs also posted a video showing that the airport officers recovered the gold from a cream box.

On the basis of intelligence, one pax, travelling from Riyad to Delhi by flight dated 26.11.2024 was intercepted by Customs@IGI Airport at the exit of green channel and during x-ray of baggage some suspicious images were noticed.



— Delhi Customs (Airport & General) (@AirportGenCus) November 27, 2024

Following the arrest of the accused under the Customs Act of 1962, the officials confiscated the undeclared gold from them. Further investigation in the matter is under progress.

Officials regularly catch passengers trying to smuggle gold into the country.

In recent months, gold-smuggling incidents have been reported, primarily by Middle-East expatriates, in various forms and modes.