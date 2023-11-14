Video: Former Pakistan cricketer Razzaq insults Aishwarya Rai while targeting PCB

Former Pakistan cricketer Abdul Razzaq made a derogatory statement against Indian actress Aishwarya Rai as an example to target the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB).

The statement was made in the presence of other former Pakistan cricketers including Shahid Afridi.

Abdul Razzaq’s derogatory statement against Aishwarya Rai

While responding to a media question about the Pakistan team’s recent performances in the ICC World Cup, Abdul Razzaq said, “We don’t have good intentions to develop and polish players in Pakistan. If you think that by marrying Aishwarya Rai, a good and pious kid would be born, it would never happen.”

Following the statement, Shahid Afridi was seen clapping and laughing.

Ex-analysts, players slam Pakistan cricket team’s disappointing performance in World Cup

As the Pakistan cricket team has wrapped up its disappointing exit from the 2023 ICC Cricket World Cup, former cricketers, and experts have slammed the team for its poor performance, insisting that captain Babar Azam should not be the only one to be blamed.

As the players have started returning home, they are being bombarded for their poor performance by reporters at the airport, with no cricket fans in sight.

Cricket experts and former players have also criticized the team and its overall performance, which they said lacked quality and composure throughout the World Cup.

Amid the ongoing debate over the Pakistan cricket team’s disappointing performance in the World Cup, Abdul Razzaq’s derogatory statement against Aishwarya Rai as an example to target the PCB went viral on social media.