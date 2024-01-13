Watch: French footballer Griezmann recognizes Saudi sports fan in Riyadh

French footballer Antoine Griezmann, a forward for La Liga club Atetico Madrid, recognized a Saudi fan upon his arrival in Saudi Arabia’s capital Riyadh for Spanish Super Cup.

On Wednesday, January 10, Griezmann recognized Saudi sports content creator, Abu Mishaal, from a viral video.

Taking to X, Abu Mishaal shared a video and captioned it saying, “Griezmann, God knows me, and I am very happy that I saw the legend.”

In a 23-second video clip, Griezmann is seen asking Abu Mishaal “How are you my friend?” and hugging him.

Abu Mishaal subsequently copied the athlete’s signature dance.

Spanish Super Cup in Riyadh

Saudi Arabia hosting the Spanish Super Cup 2024 at the Al Awwal Park Stadium in Riyadh from January 10 to 14.

The tournament was held in the Kingdom for the fourth time, following its first hosting in Jeddah in 2020, where Real Madrid won the title.

The tournament features four of the top clubs—Real Madrid, Barcelona, ​​Atletico Madrid and CA Osasuna fighting for the title.

The Spanish Super Cup is one of the major tournaments hosted by Saudi Arabia to promote tourism, business, and economic diversification, aiming to diversify its energy sources.