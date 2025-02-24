Watch: Governor refers to AP CM as Narendra Chandrababu

Hyderabad: Andhra Pradesh (AP) governor Abdul Nazeer on Monday, February 24 referred to chief minister Nara Chandrababu Naidu as Narendra Chandrababu Naidu.

Nazeer made the mistake while addressing a session of the AP Legislative Assembly. In a video shared on social media, Nazeer said, “People of Andhra Pradesh have bestowed an unprecedented mandate to my government in the Assembly elections reflecting their trust in the leadership of Sri Narendra Chandrababu Naidu, the chief minister.”

Also Read Video: Woman attends exam in wedding attire

Right after the governor’s fumble, the camera panned to CM Naidu.

Andhra Pradesh governor Abdul Nazeer mispronounces CM Chandrababu Naidu's name while addressing a session of the legislative Assembly. #NarendraModi #ChandrababuNaidu #AndhraPradesh @TheSiasatDaily pic.twitter.com/bzZolGgzCv — Mohammed Baleegh (@MohammedBaleeg2) February 24, 2025

Nazeer was appointed as governor of AP on February 12, 2023.

The governor is a former judge of the Supreme Court of India. Nazeer was one of the judges on the bench who delivered the judgment in the Babri Masjid case. He is also a former judge of the Karnataka High Court.