Watch: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh’s daughter-in-law shares emotional video

Hamas Political Bureau chief Ismail Haniyeh’s daughter-in-law, Inas Haniyeh, shared a poignant video message mourning the leader’s assassination in Tehran.

The video, released shortly after the news of Haniyeh’s death, captures her emotional tribute to the leader, describing him as a significant figure in their lives and the Palestinian cause.

Inas Haniyeh stated, “With our hearts satisfied, with God’s will and destiny, I mourn my uncle, my beloved father, the crown of my head, Abu Al Abd. Haniyeh. May he join the ranks of Mujahideen, the truthful and encouraging. May he join the ranks of his son and the ranks of this pure blood, the martyred hero, the great and noble leader. We only say what pleases Allah. The eye doesn’t shed tears, and the heart does not grieve. Your departure, O father of the servant, O our father saddens us. To Allah, we belong and to him, we shall return.”

“This tragedy is great, but our comfort is that this world is fleeting,” she concluded.

Inas Haniyeh's poignant video

Inas Haniyeh’s husband and Ismail Haniyeh’s son, Hazem Haniyeh, was killed in April this year by an Israeli strike at the Shati refugee camp in Gaza.

Pertinently, Hamas chief Haniyeh has been killed in an attack in Iran’s capital, Tehran, the Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps said on Wednesday, Press TV reported.

The assassination has been described as a bold escalation in the ongoing conflict, particularly given Haniyeh’s role as a key negotiator for Hamas and his recent presence in the Islamic Republic of Iran as chief guest for the inauguration of its new president, Masoud Pezeshkian.

The assassination has sparked widespread reactions, with many world leaders condemning it as a cowardly act, aimed at destabilising the region further.