Watch: Hania Aamir’s performance on ‘UP Bihar Lootne’ goes viral

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir and her love for Bollywood songs is well known. She is often seen grooving to Indian tracks at events, weddings, and even on her Instagram reels. The actress is once again in the spotlight after a video of her dancing to Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne from the 1999 film Shool surfaced online.

Hania recently attended her friend and stylist Aarinda ul Noor’s wedding, which was also graced by actors like Yashma Gill. The celebrations were high on energy, with the actress enjoying every moment with her friends.

For the qawwali night and sangeet, Hania wore a stunning black and gold lehenga. She performed with her girl gang, bringing colour and vibrance to the event. One particular video that has caught everyone’s attention shows her grooving to the iconic track “Main Aai Hoon UP Bihar Lootne”.

Here’s her viral video.

The song, featuring Shilpa Shetty, is known for its high-energy choreography and remains one of her most memorable dance numbers.

Hania has previously gone viral for her energetic dance performances at weddings and events, where she has nailed hook steps to popular Indian songs like Naatu Naatu, Badi Mushkil, Ding Dong Dole, Koi Mil Gaya, and “Dil Lutiya”, among others.

Meanwhile, on the professional front, Hania was recently in the news for her role as Dr Ayra in the hit drama Meri Zindagi Hai Tu. She starred opposite Bilal Abbas Khan, who played Kamyaar, and the show concluded in the last week of March.