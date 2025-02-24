Watch: Hania Aamir’s stunning tribute to Om Shanti Om’s Shanti Priya

Islamabad: Pakistani actress Hania Aamir is making headlines on social media, not just in Pakistan but also in India. Known for her hit dramas ‘Mere Humsafar’ and ‘Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum’, she has gained a huge fan following. Her love for Bollywood has made her even more popular with Indian fans.

The Trending Video

Recently, Hania recreated a famous scene from the Bollywood film ‘Om Shanti Om’. In the video, she steps out of a car while the song ‘Aankhon Mein Teri’ plays, just like Deepika Padukone’s iconic entrance in the movie.

Instead of Deepika’s pink dress, Hania wore a beautiful golden gown designed by Rahul Mishra. The dress had a sleeveless style, a scoop neckline, and an uneven hem with ruffles.

Fans Love Hania’s Tribute

The video quickly went viral. Fans from both Pakistan and India praised her stunning look. Some Indian fans joked to the recent cricket match, saying, “Pakistan match haar gaya lekin hum aapse haar gye hai .”

A few fans even asked for Om Shanti Om 2 with Hania as the lead actress. However, some still felt that Deepika Padukone’s original magic was unmatched.

Hania became famous with her first film ‘Janaan’ in 2016. She later starred in hit dramas like Mere Humsafar and Kabhi Main Kabhi Tum. Her Bollywood-inspired content continues to win hearts across borders.