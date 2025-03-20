Watch: Heavy rain pours down on pilgrims performing Umrah in Makkah

Thousands of pilgrims performing Umrah at the Grand Mosque in Makkah, Saudi Arabia, experienced a deeply spiritual moment on Thursday, March 20, as heavy rain poured down over the holy city.

A video shared by Makkah Region on X captured pilgrims performing Tawaf (circumambulation around the Kaaba) while others stood in the rain, raising their hands in prayer and supplication to Allah.

Visitors and pilgrims to the Grand Mosque captured these moments of faith, filled with the wonderful atmosphere, with their mobile phones. The photos and videos quickly spread across social media platforms, with users expressing their overwhelming joy at the convergence of the three elements of “rain, Ramzan, and the Grand Mosque” during the lively and energetic morning hours.

Watch the videos here

Despite the downpour, pilgrims continued their Umrah rituals with ease, thanks to the General Presidency for the Affairs of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet’s Mosque. Authorities ensured smooth operations with advanced facilities, dedicated personnel, and round-the-clock services—all in preparation for the last ten days of Ramzan.

As more pilgrims arrive for the last ten nights of Ramzan, the National Center of Meteorology (NCM) has issued a red alert, warning that heavy rains, strong winds, low visibility, hail, flash floods, and thunderstorms are expected until 11 pm.

Civil Defense officials have urged residents and visitors to exercise caution and avoid water pools, valleys, and dams during the storm.