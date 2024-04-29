Watch: Heavy rains, hail lashes Madinah, authorities issue warning

Video clips widely circulated on social media platforms shows the awe-inspiring moment when the Prophet's Mosque was blessed by the rain of mercy.

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 30th April 2024 12:22 am IST
Photo: Screengrab/X

The holy city of Madinah in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia (KSA) on Monday, April 29, witnessed heavy rainfall accompanied by hail, and lightning.

Watch the videos here

The Al-Eis governorate in northwest Madinah experienced torrential rains and devastating floods, as documented through shocking videos.

Videos show torrential floods causing cars to be violently swept away and cutting off roads.

On Monday, the Directorate of Civil Defense in Madinah called on everyone to take caution, asking everyone to stay away from valleys and flood streams and not to risk crossing the valleys or descending into them.

It is noteworthy that earlier the Saudi National Center of Meteorology (NCM) raised the alert level to red in the Madinah region, anticipating heavy rains accompanied by thunderbolts.

