It is worth noting that a number of cities in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia are witnessing heavy to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms.

Watch: Historic floods hit Madinah, cars swept away
Photo: X

The holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, August 30, witnessed heavy rains that caused unprecedented floods and swept away a number of cars.

Video footage circulated on social media platforms of the floods show widespread destruction that affected a large number of cars, as rainwater covered some of them and swept away others.

Taking to X, the founder of Weather World and weather expert, Abdullah Al-Harbi, captioned on one of the videos, saying, “The historical floods of Madinah.”

Watch the videos here

Another video clip showed scenes of heavy rain falling on the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

Rainfall in Saudi Arabia

It is worth noting that a number of regions in the Kingdom are witnessing heavy to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, with the most prominent being the following:

  • Makkah
  • Jazan
  • Parts of Tabuk region
  • Al Baha region
  • Asir region
  • Areas in Najran
  • Areas in Hail
  • Areas in Qassim

Photo of Sakina Fatima Sakina Fatima Follow on Twitter |   Published: 31st August 2024 10:04 pm IST

