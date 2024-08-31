Watch: Historic floods hit Madinah, cars swept away

The holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, August 30, witnessed heavy rains that caused unprecedented floods and swept away a number of cars.

Video footage circulated on social media platforms of the floods show widespread destruction that affected a large number of cars, as rainwater covered some of them and swept away others.

Taking to X, the founder of Weather World and weather expert, Abdullah Al-Harbi, captioned on one of the videos, saying, “The historical floods of Madinah.”

Watch the videos here

سيول المدينه التاريخيه pic.twitter.com/SfFLlUyuNK — عبدالله الحربي (@alamattaqs) August 30, 2024

السعودية: سيول قوية في أحياء المدينة المنورة هذه الليلة مع تضرر العديد من المركبات بسبب السيول 😢😮



عسى الله يعينهم ويعوضهم عوض خير#المدينة_المنورة pic.twitter.com/uUGTxCNBsA — مجموعة عشاق الطقس (@lovers9419) August 30, 2024

Another video clip showed scenes of heavy rain falling on the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.

مشاهد من تساقط الأمطار على المسجد النبوي.



🌧️

pic.twitter.com/59oS7549u5 — هاشتاق السعودية (@HashKSA) August 30, 2024

Rainfall in Saudi Arabia

It is worth noting that a number of regions in the Kingdom are witnessing heavy to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, with the most prominent being the following:

Makkah

Jazan

Parts of Tabuk region

Al Baha region

Asir region

Areas in Najran

Areas in Hail