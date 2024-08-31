Watch: Historic floods hit Madinah, cars swept away

The holy city of Madinah, Saudi Arabia, on Friday, August 30, witnessed heavy rains that caused unprecedented floods and swept away a number of cars.
Video footage circulated on social media platforms of the floods show widespread destruction that affected a large number of cars, as rainwater covered some of them and swept away others.
Taking to X, the founder of Weather World and weather expert, Abdullah Al-Harbi, captioned on one of the videos, saying, “The historical floods of Madinah.”
Watch the videos here
Another video clip showed scenes of heavy rain falling on the Prophet’s Mosque in Madinah.
Rainfall in Saudi Arabia
It is worth noting that a number of regions in the Kingdom are witnessing heavy to moderate rainfall and thunderstorms, with the most prominent being the following:
- Makkah
- Jazan
- Parts of Tabuk region
- Al Baha region
- Asir region
- Areas in Najran
- Areas in Hail
- Areas in Qassim