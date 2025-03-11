Watch: Historic ‘Open Iftar’ at Shakespeare’s Globe

For the second time, Shakespeare’s Globe Theatre, one of London’s most renowned historical venues, hosted an ‘Open Iftar’ event, welcoming nearly 500 Muslims and non-Muslims on Sunday, March 9.

Organised by the Ramadan Tent Project (RTP), the initiative aims to foster community spirit and promote solidarity.

As the Maghrib prayer (the prayer performed after sunset) was called inside the theatre, congregational prayers were held on the grounds of Shakespeare’s Globe.

Following the fast-breaking meal, Muslim artists presented segments introducing Islam and the holy month of Ramzan, creating a special and immersive atmosphere.

Watch the video here

Shakespeare’s Globe’da iftar 🌿



📌 Ramazan 2025

📍 London pic.twitter.com/WPpr6EmTWx — Merve (@dogrumarwah) March 9, 2025

In an interview with Anadolu Agency, Stella Kanu, CEO of Shakespeare’s Globe, spoke about the importance of hosting the Open Iftar, emphasising its role in fostering reflection, connection, and inclusivity.

She recalled the success of the first Open Iftar in 2023, which inspired them to host it again. Kanu also highlighted the historical presence of Muslims in the UK, noting that traces of this connection can even be found in Shakespeare’s works.

Among the attendees was Cllr Victor Chamberlain, who shared his thoughts on X, saying, “Honoured to attend a beautiful Iftar at Shakespeare’s Globe this evening. Wishing all those observing Ramzan a blessed month of reflection, compassion, and community. It was wonderful to share this special moment with so many.”

Another guest described the evening as a “surreal experience” at the historic venue.

Marking a historic first in its 1,000-year history, Windsor Castle’s St George’s Hall—the largest room in the State Apartments—hosted an Open Iftar.